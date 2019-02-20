Ipoh club in deadly blaze raided five times for vice since 2017, cops say

Two people died when a fire broke out at an entertainment outlet in Ipoh early this morning. ― Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Feb 20 — The entertainment outlet at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah that saw six killed in an early morning fire today had been raided by police previously for immoral activities.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said police raided the place repeatedly as it was suspected to employ guest relations officers.

“It was raided four times in 2017 and once last year,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Ali also confirmed the identities of the earlier unnamed victims as Chooi Keng Heen, 31, a Malaysian and Johirul Islam, 26, from Bangladesh.

Earlier today, Malay Mail had reported that six died while two others were seriously injured due to smoke inhalation when fire engulfed the eight-storey entertainment outlet at Times Square Ipoh.

The six are four men including three locals, a Bangladeshi with two others being Vietnamese women.

The locals have been identified as Tai Chee Kin, 37, and Lau Wai Hoong, 36, while the Vietnamese are Ngu Yen Thi Trang, 19, and Ngu Yen Thi Thuy Dhong, 21.