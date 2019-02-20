In survival mode, PAS panders between Umno and Dr M, says Ledang MP

Syed Ibrahim cautioned Pakatan Harapan against PAS’ trickery. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A PKR leader has described PAS as a party that has lost sight of its principles and is straddling the political divide for the sake of its survival.

“In the day, they are housemates with Umno; at night they ask to sleep in the same room as Tun Mahathir. Enough with the deception,” said PKR central committee member, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Ledang MP said in a statement today that Pakatan Harapan should not be misled by PAS’ trickery, adding that the ruling coalition should remain focused on improving the economy and in bringing about institutional reforms.

On Sunday, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed that the Islamist party has pledged to support Dr Mahathir’s leadership until the next general election but hours later, information chief Nasrudin Hassan said their support for the prime minister was due to a coup in Pakatan, which has been dismissed by the coalition’s leaders.

Yesterday, Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan maintained that his party was still working with PAS, and that he hoped that their ties will grow and strengthen.

Syed Ibrahim echoed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s remark that PAS’ declaration of its support for Dr Mahathir was an attempt at diverting attention from the controversy over the RM90 million PAS had received from Umno.

He pointed out that PAS leaders had admitted to lying about the funds and he believed that the party’s members were now confused by their leadership.

“PAS claims it supports Tun Dr Mahathir as chairman of Pakatan Harapan but at the same time, rejects Harapan’s member DAP. This is the politics of incitement which shows clearly how far PAS is from the Islamic politics it professes to be the basis of its struggle,” said Syed Ibrahim.