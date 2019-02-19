Semenyih’s Pakatan candidate snubs Bersih’s debate invite

Pakatan Harapan candidate in the upcoming Semenyih by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali will not be participating in a debate planned by Bersih as he wants to focus on meeting voters and residents of the constituency. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 19 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the upcoming Semenyih by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali will not be participating in a debate planned by Bersih as he wants to focus on meeting voters and residents of the constituency.

He said going to the ground to meet the constituents should be the priority during campaigning in the run-up to the by-election on March 2.

“I don’t have a lot of time to campaign so I prioritise what is more important,” the 30-year-old engineer told reporters, here, today.

He said those attending the debate might just want to hear promises made by the candidates.

“We want to continue meeting the people so that they know us...know me. We are here to work, not to make promises,” he added.

Bersih, an election watchdog, reportedly planned to hold a debate involving candidates in the by-election at a univiersiti campus, here, on Feb 25.

Barisan Nasional candidate in the by-election, Zakaria Hanafi has also reportedly declined to take part in the debate.

The Semenyih state seat by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor on Jan 11 due to heart attack.

The by-election will see a four-cornered contest involving Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria, Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and Kuan Chee Heng (Independent). — Bernama