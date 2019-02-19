Quick-thinking Perak boy escapes would-be abductors

A student of SMK Dato’ Bandahara CM Yusuf in Tanjung Tualang made a police report after he nearly became a victim of abduction yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU GAJAH, Feb 19 — A student of SMK Dato’ Bandahara CM Yusuf in Tanjung Tualang in Perak nearly became a victim of abduction yesterday.

The 13-year-old boy was walking home from school along Jalan Kampar in Taman Tualang here at about 1.30pm yesterday when a Proton Wira pulled up next to him and the occupants jumped out and tried to pull him inside.

“The quick-thinking boy managed to free himself before he ran back to his home,” district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri said today.

The teen filed a police report at the district police station on his narrow escape the same day, at 2.49pm yesterday. He was accompanied by his 50-year-old father.

Police said the boy was unharmed. They also believe the would-be abductors to be Malay.

The case is being investigated for kidnapping, under Section 363 and 511 of the Penal Code, which punishes those found guilty with a jail term that can be extended to seven years and a fine.