Police arrest elderly man in Kuantan for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad

KUANTAN, Feb 19 — Police have detained a 68-year-old man who is alleged to have insulted Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook page.

Temerloh district police chief Supt Zuhdin Mahmud said the man was arrested at his home in a residential area in Mentakab near here at 11.30am today.

“The suspect will be sent to Johor as the police reports on the case were lodged in Batu Pahat,” he said when contacted here, today.

Yesterday, several police reports were filed against the Facebook account holder for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and his wife Saidatina Aisyah.

The act has raised the ire of Muslims in the country. — Bernama