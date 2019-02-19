Perak PPBM Youth chief cries treachery after ex-leaders’ attack

Perak PPBM Youth chief defended the dissolution of the divisional committees on January 29, saying it was due to the weakness of the administration at the divisional level. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Feb 19 — Former Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members who attacked the state leadership over the dissolution of 13 divisions are traitors, the party’s Youth wing chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said today.

He defended the dissolution of the divisional committees on January 29, saying it was due to the weakness of the administration at the divisional level.

“The decision by these divisions chairmen to attack the party leadership openly is a treachery to the party, which is unacceptable at any cost.

“Instead, these leaders should accept the party decision openly and give priority to the interest of the party and the members in the divisions rather than for their own interest,” he said in a statement.

On Sunday, the affected PPBM divisions rejected their committees’ dissolution, and demanded Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to resign as the state chairman as they claimed he had failed to carry out his duties properly

Hafez Mubin also said that one of the affected divisional committee members who had claimed himself as the Kuala Kangsar division information chief, is actually a normal member and did hold and position.

“He also has a few records of sabotaging the party, which include campaigning to reject the party candidates in the previous general election,” he added.

Hafez Mubin hopes that the party leadership will take stern action on these individuals so that they would not continue with the statements which could confuse the party members in the state.

“The decision to dissolve the divisional committees was taken after a thorough review and discussion by the leadership. And this decision also did not mean that the affected individuals could not continue to serve the party.

“It’s an effort by the state leadership to strengthen the party position in the state,” he added.

Yesterday, former PPBM vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman had also alleged that the dissolution of eight of the party’s divisional committees in Perak was motivated by cronyism.