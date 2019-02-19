Minister: No decision yet on Jalan TAR closure, only finalised by March 15

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad (centre) speaks to reporter after a visit to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur February 19, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The government will decide by March 15 whether it will close off Kuala Lumpur’s key artery Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (Jalan TAR), Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said today.

Khalid said it was still a “work-in-progress” and at the discussion stage.

“We are still in the process of discussions and fact-finding. I thank all who gave their feedback and views and after this, we will have discussions with Batu Road Retailers Association (Barra) to get the information for us to make a decision that can be accepted by all,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) after a walkabout.

Khalid expressed hopes of arriving at a decision that would be beneficial to all, confirming that there was currently no decision yet.

“So on March 15, we finalise it, because we don’t want this issue to drag on forever, there must be a decision made, so we will decide before March 15,” he said.

Khalid revealed that his recent announcement of plans to close Jalan TAR off was aimed at getting more responses from the public.

“That day there was a survey but there was not much feedback, so we announced that we want to close on March 15.

“And when we announced, we got a lot of response....so we got the response from everybody, which is good, it’s what we want.

“Just to get responses, I was forced to make such an announcement, but in the end we will decide together with discussions,” he said.

On February 13, Khalid had said a one-kilometre stretch along Jalan TAR would be closed off to private vehicles from March 15 onwards and only pedestrians and buses would be allowed to use the affected stretch.

The road is well-known as a shopping destination and is dotted with fabric shops, among other things.

Khalid today had carried out a walkabout to personally visit the affected stretch along Jalan TAR from Jalan Esfahan at the Sogo mall until Jalan Melayu at Wisma Bandar, as well as the alleys in the area such as Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman and also viewed ongoing works on the River of Life project.

With a big entourage that included Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, Khalid was accompanied by Masjid India Business Association President Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin during the walkabout.

Khalid said that the ongoing survey had generated a wide range of responses, including some who objected to Jalan TAR’s closure, or those who supported its closure on specific days or during specific times.

Other views include those who support the road’s closure for a Ramadan bazaar, or those who only supported it being closed for a pedestrian mall only and not a Ramadan bazaar, he said.

“But in the final analysis, even if we conduct the survey, we have to give extra weightage to those who are truly involved,” he said, noting that views of those who are directly impacted such as traders in the area under Batu Road Retailers Association (Barra) would be taken into account.

City mayor Nor Hisham told reporters today that currently, about 4,400 people had responded to Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) online survey regarding the proposed Jalan TAR closure since February 11, with responses divided.

After speaking to the media, Khalid proceeded for a meeting with Mydin and also other traders in the area.