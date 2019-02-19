Malaysia in ‘last mile’ of discussions for scaled-down ECRL

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told Bloomberg that China was willing to cut the price tag for the ECRL project. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Discussions between the prime minister’s advisor Tun Daim Zainuddin and China to reduce the size and cost of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project have reached the final stage.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told Bloomberg that China was willing to cut the US$20 billion price tag for the rail project.

“It is not cancelled until and unless we can’t settle on the numbers,” Saifuddin was quoted saying.

“China understands our constraint and they’re willing to scale down the size of the project and the cost. The discussion is probably in the last mile.”

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration sparked confusion last month when Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng made contradictory remarks about the status of the China-backed ECRL project on whether it was cancelled or not.