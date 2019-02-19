Johor Umno tells MB to sincerely apologise to Johoreans over academic qualification

Johor Umno has called on Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian to openly and sincerely apologise to Johoreans following the fiasco over his academic background. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — Johor Umno has called on Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian to openly and sincerely apologise to Johoreans following the fiasco over his academic background.

Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said it was not good enough for Osman to have apologised by just talking to the press who met him at the Senai International Airport last week.

He said this was because it had to do with a serious issue involving the credibility and integrity of a top leader of the state, and it is only right that he made an apology with proper etiquette.

“Where are the manners of a Muslim leader and as a Malay known for their polite and courteous nature in such a situation?

“This is not a good example from a person that is the mentri besar,” said Hasni in a statement today.

Last Thursday, Osman admitted that he did not hold any academic qualifications from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) after the Johor state government portal amended Osman’s biodata by removing his academic credentials, leaving only his career achievements and progress.

He had reportedly apologised to all Malaysians over the “confusion and misunderstanding” over his academic qualifications last week.

This comes after a news portal questioned Osman’s academic background and alleged that he did not hold any academic qualifications from the university.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Opposition leader, hit out at Osman for taking his admission and apology to Johoreans regarding the truth behind his academic background as a trivial matter.

“Johor Umno is disappointed with the manner that the mentri besar apologised to the people,” said the Benut assemblyman and former senior exco member in the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Hasni also questioned Osman’s constant remarks on the need for integrity, citing that Johor Umno had understood that his educational background was possibly made with his knowledge.

He added that after the executive committee members were sworn in under the new government, posters showing their educational qualifications were shared with the media.

Hasni said it did not matter if a leader does not hold any high qualifications, but what is important is providing good service and takes the interest of the people into consideration.

He said such leaders do not have to be ashamed of their education levels as many successful world-renowned individuals also did not complete their studies.