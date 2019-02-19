Husam Musa called up by MACC to give statement tonight over alleged PAS RM90m fund

Datuk Husam Musa went to the Kelantan branch office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to provide his statement. — File picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KOTA BARU, Feb 19 — Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairman Senator Datuk Husam Musa was present at the Kelantan branch office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here tonight, believed to be to provide his statement regarding the claim PAS received RM90 million in funds from Umno.

The Amanah vice-president arrived at the MACC office at 9.25pm in a multi-purpose vehicle driven by one of his officers.

Husam had previously claimed that PAS received the funds from UMNO, which was said to have been admitted to by PAS Central Committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz through a controversial audio recording made public recently.

On Feb 8, Nik Mohamad Abduh provided his statement to the MACC over the claim. — Bernama