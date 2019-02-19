Home Ministry proposes RM2/hr allowance raise for Rela personnel

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Home Ministry has proposed that the allowance of People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) officers and members be raised by RM2 an hour. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — The Home Ministry has proposed that the allowance of People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) officers and members be raised by RM2 an hour, said its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said that would see Rela officers’ allowance increase from RM7.80 an hour to RM9.80 an hour, while that for the members would be raised from RM6 an hour to RM8 an hour.

“The ministry will try to get the raise implemented this year. Nevertheless, it will depend on the Finance Ministry’s approval because it will involve an additional allocation of RM10 million per year compared to the existing annual grant of RM40 million,” he told reporters after attending Rela’s 47th anniversary celebration at the ministry here today.

Muhyiddin, who felt that the additional allocation was not excessive, said he would write a supporting letter to the Finance Ministry to get the proposal implemented.

Earlier, in his speech, he said the proposal to raise the allowance had taken into account the cost of living and welfare of all 3.1 million Rela members and their families, adding that Rela’s allowance was last reviewed seven years ago, in 2012.

Muhyiddin said Rela’s scope and jurisdiction also needed to be reviewed so that the department’s role could be improved, and expressed his personal appreciation and thanks to the Rela team.

“Thank you Rela, which I have known for a long time since I was ‘on the other side’ until after the 14th General Election where the people decided to give the ruling mandate to Pakatan Harapan. I hope Rela will give its full support to the government under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said. — Bernama