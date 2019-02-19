Guan Eng: Country’s administration dominated by DAP just PAS’ narratives

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said that claims that the country’s administration is dominated by DAP were just narratives deliberately made by PAS to raise racial and influence religious extremism. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KLANG, Feb 19 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said that claims that the country’s administration is dominated by DAP were just narratives deliberately made by PAS to raise racial and influence religious extremism.

He said the allegations raised by PAS were also intended to incite hatred of the people against non-Muslims and non-Malays in the country.

He said PAS’ claims that the country was dominated by non-Muslim leaders were seen to be “deviating” from the true facts as the country’s top leaders and all security forces were led by Muslims.

“It’s disappointing to see that they (PAS) are doing this to save their political future and they are also saying that non-Malays cannot be ministers.

“This deviates from the Federal Constitution. Why do they have to blame non-Muslims and non-Malays for their failure?” he told reporters when attending a Chap Goh Mei celebration organised by the Hokkien Klang Association, here tonight. — Bernama