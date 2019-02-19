Dr Boo’s call for PM’s resignation personal view, says Johor DAP leader

Johor DAP state committee member Dr Boo Cheng Hau’s call for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation was not the party’s stand, his colleague said. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — Johor DAP state committee member Dr Boo Cheng Hau’s call for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation was not the party’s stand, his colleague said today.

Johor DAP publicity secretary Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali described Dr Boo’s statement as shallow.

“The news of the statement (calling for Dr Mahathir’s resignation) by the former Skudai assemblyman Dr Boo had come as a surprise to me.

“Although openness is practised, every statement must come with responsibility and awareness. What more from a veteran politician like himself,” said Sheikh Umar in a statement tonight.

Sheikh Umar said Dr Boo’s superficial statement did not illustrate Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) consensus in the context of developing the nation and in bringing Malaysia out of the crisis left by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

He suggested that Dr Boo offer more proactive advice or assist in strengthening the government and also to resolve the complexity inherited from the previous administration.

“His expertise and experience should be offered in a more intelligent manner, rather than with such an inappropriate way of thinking,” said Sheikh Umar, who is also the Paloh assemblyman and Johor Entrepreneurship Develop­ment, Cooperatives and Creative Economy Committee chairman.

Sheikh Umar asked Dr Boo if problems would be settled the following month if Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister.

He also asked if the new prime minister should also follow suit and resign if they failed to fulfill PH’s election manifesto.

“Is this the formula of a solution that can be offered by a veteran in politics?” he questioned.

Sheikh Umar said he was convinced that it was not too difficult for Dr Boo to understand the challenges faced by the government in the pursuit of all the promises embodied in the manifesto.

“He also knows and is aware that this manifesto is not a ‘Sacred Scripture’ and is required. But it is unfortunate that his view does not reflect wisdom.

“I urge Dr Boo to review his opinions, otherwise the people will no longer entertain those who continue politics without giving conclusive solutions,” said Sheikh Umar.

Earlier today, Dr Boo openly called for Dr Mahathir’s resignation, claiming the PM’s lack of confidence in himself as well as in the PH election manifesto.

He said this was evident based on Dr Mahathir’s earlier comment on PH’s election manifesto as “no bible but only guidelines”.

“This implicated that he (Dr Mahathir) had no confidence in himself and in the PH manifesto, and hence he should take full individual responsibility and resign as PH leader and prime minister of the country,” said the former Johor DAP chairman in a statement.