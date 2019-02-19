Anwar: I’m OK with not getting the most ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ on social media

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says being less popular on social media will not deter him from carrying out his duties. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today acknowledged he is less popular on social media than the like of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, but said this will not deter him from carrying out his duties.

“It’s OK. I still care about the rakyat. And serving the rakyat isn’t about collecting ‘likes’ & ‘shares’ on social media,” the PKR president tweeted.

The tweet was in response to Twitter user @khairulayams, who had attached an infographic showing that Anwar trailed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Najib in terms of Facebook reactions, comments and likes.

“Sorry sir ! No one care about u anymore,” said the Twitter user.

These tweets were in response to an original tweet by Anwar on PAS’s claims of a purported coup within Pakatan Harapan against Dr Mahathir’s leadership.

“Whenever I talk to people on the ground, the issues are cost of living & governance. Few care about political intrigue when they have to tighten their belts.

“The man (& woman) on street would much prefer that politicians focus on improving the economy & the state of the nation,” Anwar said.

Since last month, ex-prime minister Najib has gone on a charm offensive to transform himself into a people’s champion as well as a fervent critic and troll of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

In particular, he has used the catchphrase “bossku” and “Malu apa bossku?” in an attempt to endear himself to blue-collar youths, tapping on the “rempit” culture.

Najib’s popularity was seen by political observers as among the factors that contributed to BN winning the Cameron Highlands by-election, a bellwether of Malay and Bumiputera support for the government.

Despite facing delayed trials linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd, Najib’s fate has turned ever since he adopted a more people-friendly image.