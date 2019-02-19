Adib inquest to begin only at 2.30pm today

Fireman Muhammad Adib succumbed to his injuries on December 17 at the National Heart Institute. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 ― The Adib inquest that was to have resumed this morning was postponed to 2.30pm after a fresh witness was unable to be present in the coroner’s court because his father was involved in a road accident.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad adjourned the hearing after conducting officer Hamdan Hamzah informed the court of the matter.

The witness informed the investigating officer that his father had met with a road accident and he would be unable to attend court, Hamdan told the court on the seventh day of the hearing today.

He said another fresh witness, the 11th, would begin testifying at 2.30pm.

Hamdan said the court would recess tomorrow as he had a hospital appointment, and the inquest would resume on Thursday when three fresh witnesses would be called.

The inquest is looking into the cause of death of firefighter Muhammad Adib, 24. He was critically injured during a riot in the vicinity of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on November 27 last year.

He succumbed to his injuries on December 17 at the National Heart Institute.

Some quarters allege that Adib was injured after he was assaulted by several rioters while others claim that a fire truck had backed into him. ― Bernama