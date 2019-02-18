Top court boots Jasin election appeal back for retrial

Khairuddin had alleged discrepancies in the electoral process of the parliamentary seat in the May 2018 ballot. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Federal Court today ordered a fresh hearing by a new judge to decide the outcome of the Melaka parliamentary seat of Jasin following a dispute in GE14, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

The ruling comes after the Pakatan Harapan candidate for Jasin, Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan, appealed against the Election Court’s ruling last October in favour of Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah to keep the seat which he won by a narrow margin of 219 votes.

Khairuddin had alleged discrepancies in the electoral process of the parliamentary seat in the May 2018 ballot.

The Federal Court panel led by Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum was reported to have unanimously agreed that Khairuddin had presented proper arguments for his challenge filed last October.

Federal Court judge Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali said Khairuddin’s petition should be heard in Jasin.

Ahmad was ordered to pay costs of RM20,000.