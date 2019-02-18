Stop BN-style media control, urges lawyer after minister’s aide blasts RTM

Latheefa berated Lim Swee Kuan, aide to Anthony Loke, for issuing threats to RTM. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Pakatan Harapan government has been told not to allow “BN style media control” to return after a transport minister’s aide demanded that heads must roll in RTM for failing to broadcast the minister’s speech at a function live last night.

Prominent lawyer Latheefa Koya said on Twitter: “This press secretary’s threat to ‘roll heads’ smacks of arrogance! There shouldn’t be any such rules where govt politician’s speeches MUST be broadcast.

“The press secretary of the Transport Minister must realise that RTM is not the government’s propaganda channel! It’s the taxpayers’ money, so we expect fair & balanced reporting. Don’t repeat BN style media control @GobindSinghDeo,” she added, tagging Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Last night, Lim Swee Kuan, who is aide to Anthony Loke, issued a statement questioning RTM for not giving live coverage to the transport minister’s speech during the national Chinese New Year Open House event in Seremban.

“Heads must roll over the highly possible sabotage against the government administration,” he said in a statement, also suggesting that there was a possibility of sabotage by the state-owned broadcaster against the federal government.

Demanding that Gobind take action, Lim said RTM also did not report any part of the speech by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Gobind told reporters this morning that he has asked RTM to submit a report on the matter, adding that he had also instructed RTM to list out its standard operating procedures (SOP) in relation to requests for the station to cover an event.