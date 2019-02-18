Show proof of plot in Pakatan to oust Dr M, Guan Eng tells Takiyuddin

Lim Guan Eng insists Dr Mahathir retains the full support of Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — DAP has described PAS’ claim of a plot in Pakatan Harapan to declare a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as false, slanderous and an outright lie.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the PH government as a whole supported Dr Mahathir with not a single component party wanting to declare a vote of no confidence against him.

“In fact, it is PAS themselves who are opposed to Tun Dr Mahathir’s leadership.

“I hope Datuk Takiyuddin can furnish evidence of their claims that is of ill intent. If he doesn’t have any proof, it will just show that he is irresponsible, lacks honour and is only using this issue as a ploy to distract attention from the real issue of PAS leaders receiving funds from Umno,” he said.

Lim said that PAS should answer to allegations that it had received money from Umno as exposed by the Sarawak Report.

He also said the party should explain why it had settled its legal suit against the whistleblower site without asking for its report to be retracted, and without demanding an apology or without the court asking for a cent in cost to be paid to the PAS president.

Lim’s statement comes after Takiyuddin’s claim that two Harapan component parties were plotting to oust Dr Mahathir as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had earlier countered the same allegations saying the matter was never raised in his communications with Dr Mahathir, nor was it raised by any Harapan party.

Anwar had also accused PAS of attempting to divert attention from allegations that the latter had received funds from Umno.