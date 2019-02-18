PPBM’s entry into Sabah a dilemma for Warisan, says analyst

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced on Friday that his party was spreading its wings to the state. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — Parti Warisan Sabah could be forced to drop its multiracial agenda and shore up native support ahead of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) arrival in the state, a political observer said.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political analyst Arnold Puyok said Warisan could feel pressured to abandon its tack in order to quickly corner the Bumiputera vote that is also PPBM’s audience.

“Warisan is now in a dilemma. It was convinced that it could gain the support of Sabahans based on its multiracial outlook, but the Malay-Muslim Bumiputera communities in Sabah may be more attracted to PPBM that aspires to emerge as the alternative party to serve their interest,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Umno’s collapse in the state has left a void that PPBM would readily fill, with Puyok saying the Muslim-Bumiputera segment was vital based on the results of the 14th general election.

While Warisan has won over the majority of Umno members in the state, he added there were still pockets of the Malay nationalist party’s supporters looking for a new home.

With shared roots, PPBM could be a natural fit for the group.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has said he will issue a statement today on PPBM’s entry into Sabah. — Bernama pic

The Sabah chief minister has kept mum on the matter since PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced on Friday that his party was spreading its wings to the state.

Adding to the pressure on Warisan is the growing acceptance of non-native parties among Sabahans, whom Puyok said were maturing and no longer attached to parochial sentiments that previously powered the success of Sabah-based outlets.

PPBM would also be enticing as it is the party of the prime minister, which could lead to more direct access to federal government policies and funding.

“The nationalisation of local politics cannot be stopped, it’s a sign of political maturing,” Puyok said, but cautioned that Umno previously arrived in Sabah in the same vein back in the 90s before it was supplanted by PBS.

Aside from votes and supporters, PPBM’s entry could boost its influence in Parliament as it is expected to absorb former Umno MPs who are now independent.

The party has steadily absorbed Umno defectors to gradually drive Pakatan Harapan (PH) closer to a coveted parliamentary supermajority.

There are six former Umno MPs and eight state assemblymen who will likely join PPBM after the required “cooling down” period as independents, as long as they pass PPBM’s “vetting process”.

Another analyst said PPBM’s entry could also upset the current Warisan state government if the party absorbs the eight ex-Umno assemblymen.

While it would give the Warisan coalition stronger representation in the state assembly, Shafie would have to accommodate them in his administration.

Official posts have already been distributed among a crowded coalition that also includes PKR, DAP and local United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun and Murut Organisation (Upko).

“Sooner or later, Shafie will have to include the PPBM leaders into his Cabinet or administration,” said the analyst who declined to be named.

He also predicted that Warisan members might also be attracted to make the jump to a national party.

Dr Mahathir told a press conference on Friday the move is meant to strengthen Shafie’s government.

“We are from Pakatan Harapan, which accepts Parti Warisan Sabah as the government. We are not going there to stunt Shafie.

“Also, a factor in our decision are those in Sabah who do not wish to join Warisan but support PH, especially PPBM,” he said.