Papagomo remanded three days for alleged assault against Syed Saddiq

Papagomo was yesterday detained at his home in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur to assist with the investigations into the case. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Umno Youth exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris or better known as Papagomo has been remanded for three days beginning today to facilitate investigations into alleged assault incident involving Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said the remand order against Papagomo was obtained from the Kajang Magistrate Court here this morning.

“Apart from Papagomo, another man, 39, was also detained but he was released on police bail after his statement was recorded.

“He (Papagomo) is being investigated under Section 147 and Section 323 of the Penal Code for rioting and deliberately causing injuries,” he told a press conference at the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD), here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that controversial blogger Papagomo, 36, was detained at his home in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur to assist with the investigations into the case.

In the 10.45am incident on Saturday, Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar MP, claimed that he was assaulted by a group of opposition supporters as soon as he left the Semenyih state by-election’s nomination centre at the Seri Cempaka Hall of the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) here.

The 22-second video clip that has gone viral on social sites showing Syed Saddiq accompanied by policemen and members of the PAS Amal Unit, being chased by a group of men.

Mohd Sabri also urged those with information pertaining to the incident to contact the Investigating Officer ASP Radzee B Jamudi at 019-6655811.

In a separate development, a total of 13 police reports related to the Semenyih state by-election have been received since the nomination day on Saturday.

He said from the 13 reports, three investigation papers were opened with two of them were related to the alleged assault incident involving Syed Saddiq, while another report was over a talk held at the night market in Taman Pelangi, Semenyih yesterday.

“The police have also approved 10 permits for talks and candidates are required to apply for a permit to hold talk or to organise other political activities during the campaign period,” he said. — Bernama