Minister Zuraida attends Adib inquest

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin leaves after attending the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the Shah Alam High Court February 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Feb 18 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin was in the coroner’s court today to follow the proceedings of the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

She was in the public gallery from 10.30am to noon.

Earlier, when approached by reporters, Zuraida said she had come to listen to the testimony of witnesses.

So far, nine witnesses have been called to testify over the past six days of the inquest from last Monday before coroner Rofiah Mohamad.

Muhammad Adib, 24, a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, was critically injured during a riot in the vicinity of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on Nov 27 last year. He succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute on Dec 17.

There have been allegations that Muhammad Adib was assaulted by several rioters when he and fellow firefighters had gone there to put out a car fire. Other accounts said that he was injured when a fire truck backed into him. — Bernama