Four arrested under Customs Department’s new internal probe team

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam has confirmed the arrests of four officers and one forwarding agent. ― Picture by Azuniddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — A new unit under the Customs Department formed just last month to weed out internal corruption has made its first arrests.

Its director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam confirmed the arrests of four officers and one forwarding agent, The Star reported today.

An unnamed source told the newspaper that three officers and a forwarding agent were detained when a container arrived in Penang Port at the end of last year.

“When goods are moved, either from the port to the warehouse or free zone, we have a suspension procedure.

“This means no duty is needed to be paid during the transfer of these goods. However in this case the forms and procedures were all in order but the goods never arrived at the destination,” the source reportedly said.

The three officers are currently under remanded custody and is expected to be released tomorrow.

Apparently the case is just one out of many and follow up investigations show there are more cases with similar operating procedure.

The internal probe unit consists of 27 Customs officers and one Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer and has promised to put a stop to all leakages.