Anwar urges dialogue between PPBM, Warisan ahead of Sabah expansion

Anwar said discussions are necessary to avoid any tension and misunderstanding between the two parties on the matter. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Feb 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today asked Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to hold talks in view of the Bersatu decision to spread its wings to Sabah.

He said this was necessary to avoid any tension and misunderstanding between the two parties on the matter.

“As our (Pakatan Harapan) relationship with Warisan is good, I feel all decisions must be discussed and there must be an understanding because that’s our (Pakatan Harapan) way in the party.

“Although Bersatu has made a statement, it is better to have direct discussions so that there will be no tension between the parties,” he told reporters after attending the Syarahan Darul Ehsan lecture organised by Universiti Selangor (Unisel) here.

Anwar was asked to comment on the statement by Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last Friday that Bersatu would spread its wings to Sabah.

Earlier today, in a statement in Kota Kinabalu, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Warisan cannot stop the entry of Bersatu to Sabah.

The Sabah chief minister said Warisan would continue to cooperate with the Pakatan Harapan federal government and strive to fulfill the promises made to the people in their best interests.

Asked to comment on the PAS declaration of support for Dr Mahathir in the event of a “betrayal” from within Pakatan Harapan, Anwar said he was not certain if this was true or not.

“PAS has once said that it can lie for the party, so we do not know if it (the letter) is the truth or a lie,” he said.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had said recently that the party would support Dr Mahathir if there was “betrayal” from within Pakatan Harapan.

He also said that PAS submitted a written declaration to that effect to Dr Mahathir, as the Bersatu chairman, at a meeting at the Al-Bukhary Foundation in Kuala Lumpur last Friday. — Bernama