A hospital in Semenyih main focus of Pakatan candidate Muhammad Aiman

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, poses for pictures during the announcement of his candidacy in Semenyih February 14, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, is to strive to get a district hospital built here if he gets elected as the assemblyman in the by-election on March 2.

Muhammad Aiman said most of the constituents he had met since the election campaign began last Saturday had voiced their concern over the absence of a hospital here.

“Many people feel that Semenyih needs a district hospital. The existing health clinic is incapable of coping with a large number of people.

“I understand their problem because I also live here. The people now have to go to the congested Kajang Hospital for treatment. InsyaAllah (God willing), this issue will be looked into if I am elected the assemblyman,” he told reporters after meeting several constituents here today.

At a function here last night, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government was prepared to cooperate with the federal government if there was a plan to build a hospital in Semenyih.

“The state government decided recently that if there is a sufficient allocation from the federal government, we are prepared to provide a nominal sum for the construction of a hospital here.

“The matter has to be seen on a case-by-case basis because it comes under the National Land Council. I believe it can be settled when we identify a suitable site,” he said.

Muhammad Aiman is defending the seat for PH in a four-cornered contest that also involves Zakaria Hanafi of the Barisan Nasional (BN); Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Kuan Chee Heng, an independent candidate.

The by-election is being held following the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, of Pakatan Harapan of a heart attack on January 11. — Bernama