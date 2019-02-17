Zuraida: National community policy aimed at building spirit of competitiveness, unity

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said through this policy, her ministry wished to see communities that would be active in keeping their surroundings clean and safe, that have high morals and civic-consciousness, and that practise a culture of mutual advice for the benefit of everyone. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUCHONG, Feb 17 — The National Community Policy, launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, is aimed at building the spirit of competitiveness and unity to enable members of a community to live in a conducive environment, and in harmony and prosperity.

Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin said through this policy, her ministry wished to see communities that would be active in keeping their surroundings clean and safe, that have high morals and civic-consciousness, and that practise a culture of mutual advice for the benefit of everyone.

”Among the prime movers of this policy is the Community Solidarity Secretariat office being established in stages at all the 133 PPR across the country. The first office was set up four months ago at the PPR Lembah Subang 2, then at 19 more PPR at this stage.

“Establishing the offices is a long-term effort of creating communities with a high level of civic-consciousness, and also to drive the development of individuals within these communities,” she said at the launching ceremony, here.

Zuraida said implementation of the National Community Policy would focus on eight main clusters including infrastructure and maintenance; cleanliness, environment and health; security; and education and skills.

The other main clusters are caring for the marginalised groups (the disabled, single mothers, children, elderly and the poor); entrepreneurship and social business; social services; and sports and recreation.

To ensure the objectives can be achieved, Zuraida welcomes government departments and agencies, the corporate sector, educational institutions, registered associations and professional bodies to be involved in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to help improve the quality of life of the respective PPR communities.

“Agencies and companies which have been contributing could spur other parties to adopt the PPR areas and hold programmes which could help build strong, sustainable communities.” she said.

The National Community Policy is the ministry’s initiative to ensure holistic community development to complement the physical development policies that are already in place.

Zuraida said her ministry did not wish to merely build houses, but to also see community development from various aspects including economic empowerment, social wellbeing, education and self-identity of members of the community. — Bernama