PSM’s Semenyih candidate declares assets, asks rivals to do the same

Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Nik Aziz Afiq, speaks during a press conference in Semenyih February 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― In a bid for greater transparency, PSM candidate for the Semenyih state seat by-election Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul declared his assets to the public.

In an asset declaration and anti-racism pledge ceremony in Semenyih today, the 25-year-old disclosed that he has a estimated assets of RM15,570.

Nik Aziz who is also a full-time activist, also works as a traditional masseur, earning a reported income of RM1,800 monthly.

“This has been a practice for PSM since 1999 to show that it has zero tolerance towards corruption and that we would not receive bribes,” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying today at an eatery at Pekan Semenyih.

“We would not use our status in politics to enrich ourselves, our cronies and family members.

“In this era of 'New Malaysia' and new politics, I hope this first step I have taken in Semenyih will be followed by the three other candidates,” he added.

The Semenyih by-election sees a four-corner fight between PSM, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Barisan Nasional (BN) and one independent candidate.

PPBM is fielding field 30-year-old Muhammad Aiman Zainali, while BN is banking on 58-year-old local leader Zakaria Hanafi from Umno.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Community Policing Association president Kuan Chee Heng who is also known as “Uncle Kentang”, is contesting as an independent candidate.

The by-election will see 54,503 voters go to the polls on March 2 while early polling day is set on February 26.