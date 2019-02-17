Papagomo arrested for alleged assault on Syed Saddiq

Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (Papagomo) has been arrested today in connection with the alleged assault on Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Controversial blogger Papagomo has been arrested today in connection with the alleged assault on Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Utusan Online said the blogger, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, was arrested at his home in Danau Kota, Setapak, at 3pm.

Earlier today, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, said Wan Muhammad Azri, who is also an Umno Youth Exco, are among two individuals who were called this morning to help with the investigation related to the incident.

MORE TO COME