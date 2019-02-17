Najib says he is absolved of murder by Pakatan’s inaction on police report

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he instructed one of his aides to lodge a police report against him on several high-profile deaths he has been linked to but the government has still not re-opened the cases. — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the allegations by DAP that he was involved in five murders including that of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu are false since the Pakatan Harapan government has not acted on his police report.

In a Facebook post today, Najib said it has been four months since he instructed one of his aides to lodge a police report against him on several high-profile deaths he has been linked to but the government has still not re-opened the cases.

“All the investigation papers and the power of the investigating agencies related to these murders are in the hands of the PH government. Therefore, I want all these allegations of murder against me to be investigated so we can find out who has committed sin.

“But after four months, the PH government still has not re-open the murder case files. With this latest development, I hope all Malaysians will no longer tie my name to these murder cases,” said Najib.

The cases he referred to were on murdered deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais, murdered banker Hussain Najadi, Teoh Beng Hock, who was an aide to a DAP assemblyman, and Ahmad Sarbani Mohamed, a Selangor Customs assistant director.

“It is very cruel to accuse someone of being a killer. What more being continuously of murdering five people?

“If PH dares to accuse a person of being a serial killer, what more wouldn’t they dare accuse the individual of?

“Be reminded that defamation and slander is a greater sin than murder,” said Najib.