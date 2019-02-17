Mujahid: Recipients of Haj offer letter must confirm within two weeks

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said those eligible must sign the confirmation letter whether they are capable of performing the pilgrimage in the Holy Land or otherwise. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Feb 17 ― Prospective Haj pilgrims receiving the letters of offer must give their confirmation whether they can perform the pilgrimage or otherwise at the nearest Tabung Haji branch within two weeks.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said those eligible must sign the confirmation letter whether they are capable of performing the pilgrimage in the Holy Land or otherwise.

“When the recipients receive the offer letter they frequently think the matter has been finalised and that they can go to the Holy Land without needing to go to the office for confirmation.

“The confirmation is crucial because pilgrims who can go to the Holy Land will then be entered into the systen because if they cannot go, we will remove them from the list and make way for others who had made an appeal,” he said.

Mujahid said this to reporters after officiating the Chinese New Year celebration which was attended by about 500 people including the converts at Masjid Muhammadiah, here today. ― Bernama