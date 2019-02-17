DAP awaits Hadi’s response on PAS not supporting Umno in Semenyih by-election

Lim Guan Eng said DAP is still waiting for PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s response over Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that the party has decided not to support Umno in the Semenyih state by-election. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 17 — DAP is still waiting for PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s response over Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that the party has decided not to support Umno in the Semenyih state by-election.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said if the prime minister’s statement was true, he would not be puzzled by it, considering Abdul Hadi’s flip-flopping attitude when comes to PAS’ cooperation with Umno.

“I think we wait for Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi’s statement, but if it is true then I am not surprised as it has happened several times,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department at the Seberang Jaya Customs Complex, here today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, said PAS had decided not to support Umno in the Semenyih by-election.

The Prime Minister said the matter was voiced by Abdul Hadi who met him at the Al-Bukhary Foundation in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. — Bernama