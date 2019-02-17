Cops open investigation papers over incidents involving Syed Saddiq

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters after making a police report at Sungai Way police station February 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Police have opened investigation papers on two police reports pertaining to the incidents involving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Armada (youth) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman after the nomination process for the Semenyih state by-election.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff, in a statement, said the investigation papers were opened after Syed Saddiq, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, claimed to have suffered abuses and being threatened by controversial blogger Papagomo.

He said police received the first report lodged by a personnel from Kajang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Division.

“The first report was investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter public servants from carrying out their duties and the complainant claimed to have been assaulted while protecting the minister.

The second report was lodged by Syed Saddiq and being investigated under Section 147 and Section 323 of the Penal Code respectively for rioting and deliberately causing injury, he said.

He also urged those with information on the incidents to contact the Investigating Officer ASP Radzee B Jamudi at 019-6655811 and Inspector Sallena at 017-6424007.

The video clip on social media showed Syed Saddiq was surrounded by supporters of the opposition party after the nomination process for the Semenyih state by-election.

The 22-second video showed Syed Saddiq, accompanied by policemen and members of PAS Amal unit, was being pursued by a group of men. ― Bernama