Call for thorough probe into drowning of student during swimming lesson

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye is calling for a thorough investigation into the drowning of a school student during a swimming lesson at the Likas Sports Complex here on Feb 13.

Lee who is a National Water Activity Safety Council member said the relevant authorities must initiate the probe on what actually happened and how the 14-year-old boy had drowned, and the findings must be made public to do justice to the family and for public interest.

“If there is no element of crime, it must be established why there was no supervision to prevent the victim from going to the deep end of the pool.

“It must also be established whether there were life guards on duty and whether safety protocols were in place,” he said, while conveying his condolences to the family here, today.

Lee said if the school and the sports complex had safety protocols, the investigation team must check whether they were sufficient or adhered to.

It was reported that the victim was undergoing a swimming lesson with a teacher, swimming coach and a group of other students when he drowned.

The victim was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital II at noon, where he was pronounced dead 38 minutes later after not responding to treatment.

Lee said drowning deaths can be prevented if all parties are proactive and do not wait until a tragedy occurs before taking action. — Bernama