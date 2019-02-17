Azmin and Zuraida expelled from PKR? Mere rumours, says Saifuddin

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during the launch of the party’s operations centre in Semenyih February 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Feb 17 — The claims for the past several days that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin had been expelled from the party were merely rumours.

A member of the party’s Central Leadership Council, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said they possibly could have been made by people who had certain agendas.

“They are still with us (PKR), the claims are totally untrue. In fact, I personally have not heard anything on the matter (expulsion) from the top leadership,” he said.

He disclosed this when approached by the media after attending a Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Kuantan Chinese Association, at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Silver Jubilee Hall, near here today.

The celebration was officiated by the Chairman of the State Local Government and Housing Committee, Abd Rahim Muda representing Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

At the same time, he also refuted the report that purportedly claimed the two leaders had joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) describing the report as totally illogical.

“Both of them are still ‘powerful members’ of PKR, so the matter is also merely a rumour,” he said. — Bernama