Syed Saddiq denies baiting BN hecklers in Semenyih (VIDEO)

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters after making a police report at Sungai Way police station February 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today denied allegations that he had intentionally crossed paths with Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters, which led to an altercation between both parties during the Semenyih by-election nomination today.

The Armada Youth chief, who lodged a police report earlier today, said there was clear video evidence to show who the instigators were.

“That is not true. Look at the video and see who came first.

“The police allowed traffic to resume as per normal after the nominations ended and I was walking by the side of the road without provoking anyone,” he said after lodging a police report over the incident at the Sungai Way police station here.

Syed Saddiq had earlier alleged that BN supporters tried to hit him and also accused him of violating police orders determining the boundaries between parties.

The Muar MP said he was also chased by the supporters who began shouting expletives at him after he responded with a polite gesture.

“As I continued to walk to my car, they begin to chase me while going against the traffic flow. That is wrong.

“There are even some BN leaders who passed by our area and they were not heckled to this extent,” he said.

The youth and sports minister then added he would leave it to the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Syed Saddiq earlier posted a video of a crowd of men in blue BN garb heckling him.

“Want to call me ‘babi’, ‘bangsat’, ‘bodoh’, ‘hancing’, I’ll respect that because it’s your right. But if it comes to physical attacks, that’s too much!” Syed Saddiq said on Facebook.

He said he would also be undergoing a medical check-up after he claimed to have been “roughed up” by Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as blogger Papagomo, during the commotion as he was being escorted away by the police.

“He (Papagomo) came behind me and proceeded to put his arm around my neck in a locking position and warned me not to enter their area,” he said.

Meanwhile, in retaliation to Syed Saddiq’s posting, Papagomo posted a shaky video of a crowd of BN supporters, claiming that they did not attack Syed Saddiq.

“In fact, I myself hugged him and said, ‘You’re stupid lah, bro’ and asked him to stop the provocation,” he tweeted.

Four candidates are running in the Semenyih by-election: Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali, BN’s Zakaria Hanafi, Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent Kuan Chee Heng.

PPBM won the Selangor state seat in the 14th general election by over 8,000 votes.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, from a heart attack on January 11.