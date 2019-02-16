No snap election in Sarawak, says chief minister

Abang Johari also dismissed a report by a Chinese language newspaper that he would reshuffle his Cabinet soon. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 16 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today dismissed talk that the state will hold a snap election before the current term of the Sarawak State Assembly ends in 2021.

“No, no, there will be no snap election (in Sarawak),” he told reporters after chairing the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council meeting here.

He was asked to respond to speculation that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) might seek a new mandate to strengthen its position to face challenges from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said the PBB supreme council did not discuss anything related to state election.

“We just discussed normal party things, that’s all,” said Abang Johari, who is also PBB president and GPS chairman.

Sarawak held its last election in 2016 when Pehin Sri Adenan Satem was then chief minister.

The then state Barisan Nasional won 72 out of 82 state seats while DAP secured seven seats and PKR, three.

Out of 72 seats, PBB has 46, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) 11, Sarawak United People’s Party, seven, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) three and GPS-friendly United People’s Party (UPP) five.

Abang Johari also dismissed a report by a Chinese language newspaper that he would reshuffle his Cabinet soon.

“I am not aware that the state Cabinet is going to be reshuffled, but I know it will happen over there (Putrajaya) but not here,” he said.

“I have also heard rumours that a new deputy prime minister will be appointed in the Pakatan Harapan government,” he added.