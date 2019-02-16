No new SOP for overseas visits by police needed, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends the announcement of the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Semenyih by-election in Semenyih February 14, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KAJANG, Feb 16 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that there is no need to formulate a new Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for overseas visit by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers.

He said the existing SOP was perfectly adequate as it also required any officer who wanted to travel overseas to get prior approval from the ministry through the sectary-general or the minister himself.

He also stressed that the visit by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun with several top police officers to Turkey was not an offence.

“It (letter by IGP) was submitted on the basis that it was sponsored by the Malaysia Totalisator Board. For me, there is no conflict, or interests, or whether the decision I made was inaccurate because I did not know the board’s source of income. The fact is that it was not the first time they sponsored such a trip,” he told reporters here today.

Muhyiddin was met after the nomination for Semenyih by-election at the Dewan Seri Cempaka of Kajang Municipal Council here today.

The Home Ministry was reported to have approved the visit by Mohamad Fuzi and several top police officers to Turkey in a bid to tackle online gambling.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, on the other hand, said that the visit was not approved by his ministry but by the board of directors of Totalisator Malaysia, the company which gets its funding from numbers forecasting company Da Ma Cai.

Muhyiddin said he was aware that the people wanted the ministry to make the right decision in all matters concerning the country’s interest.

“I don’t see anything wrong in this issue, and if anybody thinks otherwise, he or she can file a report to the relevant quarters, I’ll be ready with my answers,” he said.

On whether there is a need to protect those who were making allegations on misconducts among senior judges, Muhyiddin said the ministry would have to look further into the matter.

“It depends... we are not yet reaching to that point. I think there is a need for the report that has been filed to actually be pursued by the police or other agencies involved, and we will see how important or how serious it is or there is a necessity to give them some form of protection,” he said.

Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in his 63-page affidavit in support of the application by lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, disclosed, among others some shocking details of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary.

Last month, Sangeet filed an originating summons over the allegation of judicial interference in the decision of a Sedition Act case involving her late father, Karpal Singh. — Bernama