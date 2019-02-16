Muhyiddin: Vote Pakatan in Semenyih for development

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a press conference in Semenyih February 9, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon SEMENYIH, Feb 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today urged voters in the Semenyih by-election to vote Pakatan Harapan (PH) for a better chance of development as both the state and federal administration were under the coalition.

Muhyiddin said he hoped Semenyih voters would allow PH to retain the seat so that the state constituency in Selangor can continue to be developed and enjoyed by its constituents in general.

“I think it is very simple and logical that any arising issues such as development would be able to be solved because the candidate is from the ruling coalition.

“That is the advantage our candidate has over other candidates in the by-election. It is a fact and not coincidence,” he told reporters after the Election Commission announced the candidates at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Saujana Impian here.

PH, which won the seat in the 14th general election last May under the PKR symbol, has named 30-year-old Muhammad Aiman Zainali from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) as their candidate.

BN is banking on 58-year-old local leader Zakaria Hanafi from Umno, while PSM is fielding 25-year-old Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Community Policing Association president Kuan Chee Heng who is also known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, is contesting as an independent candidate.

