Law minister says RCI and other options open on judge’s interference claims

SANDAKAN, Feb 16 — The government will leave all options opened, including a proposal to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI), with regard to action the government should take following an allegation made by a Court of Appeal judge on misconduct within the judiciary.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the government viewed the allegation made by judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer as “very, very serious” as it affected the judiciary.

“I understand that the judiciary lodged a police report over the allegations made by the judge (Hamid Sultan) and I believe investigations will be carried out soon. So, we will wait for that (outcome of investigation).

“We will not leave any stone unturned (in the investigation). There will be no cover-up (of discovery of wrongdoings),” he told Bernama when met after officiating Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Batu Sapi Parent Teacher Association meeting here today.

On Wednesday, Hamid Sultan made a 63-page affidavit that revealed explosive and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including allegation of judicial interference in former Bukit Gelugor member of Parliament and DAP chairman, the late Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government will study any proposal to establish an RCI into the claim of judicial misconduct. — Bernama