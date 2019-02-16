EPF declares 6.15pc dividend for conventional savings, 5.9pc for Shariah

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a dividend rate of 6.15 per cent for Simpanan Konvensional 2018. — file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a dividend rate of 6.15 per cent for Simpanan Konvensional 2018, with payout amounting to RM43 billion and 5.9 per cent for Simpanan Shariah 2018, with a payout amounting to RM4.32 billion.

In total, the payout for 2018 amounts to RM47.31 billion, a marginal decrease of 1.7 per cent from 2017.

“With a real dividend of 3.93 per cent for Simpanan Konvensional and 3.68 per cent for Simpanan Shariah on a rolling three-year basis respectively, the EPF has exceeded its mandate of delivering a dividend of at least 2.5 per cent on a yearly basis and at least 2 per cent real dividend on a rolling three-year basis,” the EPF said in a statement today. — Bernama