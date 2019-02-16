Council shuts down construction at factory collapse site in Bukit Mertajam

Fire and Rescue personnel examine pillars at the scene of a factory collapse in Bukit Mertajam February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 16 — Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) has ordered construction work at a factory where the pillars and roof frame collapsed in Lorong Perusahaan Maju 8 in Juru, here yesterday to be stopped immediately.

MPSP president Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the notice of termination of the construction works under Section 70 (9) (b) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 was issued immediately after the incident.

“MPSP has been monitoring the construction site and working with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health to obtain complete information and reports on the incident.

“The responsible party should immediately submit a letter of construction work carried out on the structure of the collapsed building and remedial actions to be taken,” he said in a statement, here today.

In the 4.20pm incident yesterday, six workers were reportedly trapped after being struck by the pillars and roof frames with two found dead while the third victim died at the hospital. Three others were seriously injured.

Local resident P. Kumar, 46 and a Myanmar national Rofi Khan, 32, died on the spot while another Myanmar national Amir Udin Abil Kasim, 20, died while receiving treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ).

Initial police investigations revealed that the incident was believed to have occurred when the crane driver accidently crashed into the pole structure which led to the collapse of the roof frame under construction.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the three victims who were seriously injured were still in a critical condition and were being treated at HSJ's Intensive Care Unit.

“The condition of two the Myanmar men and an Indonesian man, aged between 20 and 30 years, is critical due to serious head and body injuries. Investigations are still ongoing,” he said. — Bernama