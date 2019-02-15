Zuraida: PPR tenants may use rental payments to support housing loan applications

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (2nd from right) is shown the PPR Bandar Uda Utama units by Johor state government officials at Bandar Uda Utama in Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 15 — People’s Housing Project (PPR) tenants can soon use records of their monthly rental payments as supporting documents to apply for a housing loan, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

She said this latest development followed a meeting with Bank Negara officials yesterday.

“Among the issues discussed includes problems face by the people, in particular those in the lower income group for them to obtain housing loans from banks.

“I am pleased to announce that Bank Negara has given their approval for PPR tenants to use their monthly payment records as supporting documents in obtaining their housing loans,” said Zuraida today.

She said this when met after the handing over of PPR Bandar Uda Utama units between the Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Johor government here today.

Present were Johor Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad, state Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and also Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How.

However, Zuraida reminded the tenants that they have to make sure that their monthly rental payments are consistent without any hiccup for three years before they can be submitted to the banks.

The Ampang MP added that if their payment records were good, banks will have no problems approving their housing loan as they have proven records in their payments.

Zuraida explained that the latest development was from the understanding that most of the PPR tenants were either self-employed or running small businesses where they do not have salary documentation.

“Tenants can get their monthly rental payment records from their respective state governments,” she said, adding that it was always the government’s aim to improving the living standards of those in the lower income group.