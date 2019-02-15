Supply vessel sinks in Malaysian waters, crew rescued

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — A supply vessel, Ocean Cooper 2, yesterday capsized and sunk in Malaysian waters, the Transport Ministry confirmed today.

The ministry in a statement today said it received a report from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Southern Region that a ship had sunk at 3.8 nautical mile southeast of Tanjung Penyusop, Johor i.e. at latitude coordinate 01 ° 20.00 ‘U, longitude 104 ° 20.00 ‘T.

According to the ministry, all three crew members in the Ocean Cooper 2 vessel were rescued by a ship nearby, the Jolly Rachel.

The Transport Ministry said the Marine Department of Malaysia, as the competent authority in charge of investigating maritime incidents in Malaysian waters, is currently investigating under Section 334 of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

The Malaysian Maritime Communication Centre Klang had also given initial assistance by giving out distress signals or NAVTEX (navigation telex) to alert the shipping community near the scene, the statement said. — Bernama