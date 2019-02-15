Slight drop in CNY Op Selamat accident figures, says deputy IGP

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, speaks to reporters after the ‘Child abuse cases are increasing: Is the law less effective?’ forum in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — The number of accidents recorded during Op Selamat in conjunction with the Chinese New Year decreased by 212 cases compared to last year, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the operation conducted over 15 days from January 29 to February 12 saw 20,829 accidents recorded throughout the country compared to 21,041 accidents reported for the same duration of Op Selamat last year.

“The total number of accidents was lower by one per cent. Accident death cases also fell by 11 cases from 208 last year to 197 cases this year,” he said in a press conference after an award presentation ceremony for the best 14th Op Selamat contingent and district at Persada PLUS here today.

Noor Rashid said during the operation, there were 216 deaths recorded compared to 226 fatalities last year.

Apart from that, he also said during the operation, 360,738 summonses were issued for various traffic offences compared to 385,547 summonses during the same period last year. — Bernama