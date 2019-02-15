Report: MACC to meet Court of Appeal judge over explosive affidavit

Azam said the agency would meet with Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer, who made the allegation in a sworn affidavit made public yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it would look into the allegation that top judiciary officials were complicit in a scam involving public contracts soon, Malaysiakini reported today.

Deputy chief commissioner of operations, Datuk Azam Baki, said the agency would meet with Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer, who made the allegation in a sworn affidavit made public yesterday.

“MACC can launch an investigation [into the claims] if there are elements of corruption and power abuse [that fall under] our MACC Act 2009,” he was quoted as saying.

“We will contact the judge to get more information in the near future.”

Several top judges were implicated in the explosive affidavit that outlined how they had colluded with private parties to defraud the government.

In the affidavit, Hamid claimed this occurred when nominees of certain politicians created contracts with the government where the latter later fails to adhere to the contract.

The private parties would then claim compensation from the government in court.

The allegation came amid efforts by the new Pakatan Harapan administration to clean up and strengthen the judiciary.

The legal fraternity has been implicated in several corruption and power abuse scandals in the past.

The Court of Appeal judge has since called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry to be established to look into the issue.