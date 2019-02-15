Naroden leaves probe on power abuse allegations against him to MACC

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Feb 15 — Sarawak Assistant Minister for E-Commerce Datuk Naroden Majais said he will leave it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct the investigation relating to a case lodged against him on alleged abuse of power.

Naroden, who is also assistant minister for entrepreneur and small medium enterprises development, said he would render his full cooperation to the MACC.

“As the matter had been reported to the MACC, it’s best to leave the matter to them,” he said in a statement issued here today.

On February 13, MACC director for Sarawak Razim Mohd Noor confirmed that the commission had received a report claiming that Naroden had abused his powers for self-gratification.

Recently, a local news portal had reported that former journalist Joseph Tawie had lodged a report at the MACC office in Jalan Tun Jugah here on February 8 claiming that Naroden, who is the assemblyman for Gedong, had grabbed land for himself in the Simunjan area.

In the same statement, Naroden also referred to an unspecified court case.

“With regard to the subject matter of the court case, I cannot comment as it’s still pending before the court, otherwise it would be sub judice,” he said. — Bernama