Lawyer tells court ex-Goldman banker now accepts US extradition

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng officially abandoned his action against his extradition to the US today and will head there to stand trial over charges related to the 1MDB scandal.

One of Ng’s lawyers, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, said his client wished to be sent to the US within 30 days.

“First, I am instructed to inform the court that the respondent has agreed to a waiver of the committal/extradition proceedings before this honourable court,” he told Sessions Court judge MM Edwin Paramjothy.

When asked to confirm this, Ng confirmed voluntarily agreeing to the waiver.

Yesterday, another of Ng’s lawyers, Marc Agnifilo, was reported saying was discontinuing his fight against the extradition and intended to defend himself before a US court.

Ng was arrested by Malaysian police on November 1, 2018 pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant issued at US’ request, and has been detained since then.

On December 12, 2018, the Malaysian government via the Attorney General’s Chambers filed an application on behalf of the US government to extradite Ng to the US to face three criminal charges related to 1MDB.

On December 19, 2018, Ng pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs over the sale of 1MDB bonds totalling US$6.5 billion (RM26.71 billion) by leaving out material facts and making false statements.

