Jalan TAR, Masjid India traders threaten strike to protest road closure

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad said Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (Jalan TAR) in Kuala Lumpur will be closed to all vehicles except for buses beginning March 15. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Business owners from a busy section of the city centre are threatening to close their doors on March 15 in protest against the government and its recent decision to close Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (Jalan TAR) to private vehicles.

Masjid India Business Association President Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin told Malay Mail traders from his group and those from the Batu Road Retailers Association disagreed with the decision, citing numerous reasons.

“We hope the minister will reconsider the decision, and for him to call all the board members and stakeholders and get their consultation and don’t go ahead with the closure unless agreed to by stakeholders.

“We are so upset that we are contemplating whether or not to close all our shops along the two streets as a sign of protest to the government and the decision,” he said.

This was in response to the announcement made by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad that a stretch of Jalan TAR would be closed to private vehicles from March 15.

Khalid had said the move was triggered following response that they had received from an online petition, adding the move would allow the public to carry out their business without worrying about the traffic.

The two groups had today also presented and signed their petition containing eight reasons as to why the closure should not be implemented.

Among the reasons given was how shoppers along the affected road bought items in bulk, saying the move would have immediate economic repercussions for businesses there.

The petition also highlighted the potential traffic constraints that could arise, and how the limitations would affect the shoppers’ usual practice of picking-up and dropping-off their items.

They also pointed out how the move could encourage illegal street vendors, following the suggestion that stalls might be allowed to set up along the pavement as mentioned by Khalid.

“Our understanding is that Jalan TAR is the main artery for the city area, and you never close down a main artery to traffic.

“And I think it is a ludicrous idea to put stalls on the pavement as the government has spent millions to do the pavement nicely as a pedestrian walk.

“If you are going to put 200 to 300 shops there, there will be no control and the money spent on beautifying it will go to waste,” said Ameer.