In Semenyih, Azmin touts popularity as ex-Selangor MB to boost morale

(From left): Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Pakatan Harapan’s Semenyih candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali and Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman pose for pictures in Semenyih February 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 15 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali touted his popularity as the previous Selangor mentri besar in a speech to launch Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election machinery here tonight, hoping to boost morale as the coalition prepares its defence of the Semenyih state seat.

The PKR leader said his actions as mentri besar proved his dedication to Selangor voters, and the support he received was testament of PH’s success in governing the state.

He bragged about how he raised the state budget for Selangor’s religious agencies, and said it reflected his commitment to Islam, or how he stood up to allegedly greedy private developers who refused to build affordable homes.

“You know how much I allocated? RM400 million,” he said before party workers and grassroots leaders.

“And what did we do with it? We built mosques, surau and schools so that we would raise good Muslim youths who reject corruption.”

