IGP: Totalisator Board offers police funding every year

Fuzi said critics who are clueless about the work trip of 16 high-ranking officers should direct their queries to the board, and not attack the force. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun admitted today that the Totalisator Board offered the force funding every year, following backlash that a Turkey trip was funded by money from number operator Da Ma Cai.

In a report by Sinar Harian, Fuzi also said critics who are clueless about the work trip of 16 high-ranking officers should direct their queries to the board, and not attack the force.

“Every year they offer to us, because we help them fight illegal syndicates, bookies and so on,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the board.

Sarawak Report on February 10 reported at least 16 high-ranking officers travelled to Istanbul for a work trip and the online news portal estimated that RM312,441 could have been spent on just business-class flights and hotels for the group.

“I don’t know the motive of those who write those reports. What is certain, we went there to work. That was our official task. Negative reports about the trip were baseless,” Fuzi reportedly said in response.

“Since it was an official assignment, many events were arranged by our police colleagues in Turkey. They also provided facilities for us, in addition to official programmes, and they also arranged for side events.”

Finance Ministry Lim Guan Eng said earlier today he was unaware of the sponsorship as it was handled and approved by the directors of the Totalisator Board, a unit under the Finance Ministry.

According to Lim, the finance minister has no authority over the matter, and similar trips were approved several times under the previous Barisan Nasional administration.