Five hurt after express bus crashes into trailer in Ipoh

IPOH, Feb 15 — An express bus crashed into the rear of a trailer at Kilometre 294 of the North South Expressway (north bound) in Gopeng early today, causing five of the bus passengers to be injured.

A spokesperson at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said firemen from the fire and rescue stations in Gopeng and Tapah rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.10am.

“Five of the bus passengers were slightly injured, while 11 others, as well as the bus driver, were not injured,” he said, adding that the injured passengers were sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment. — Bernama